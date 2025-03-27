VIDEO: Toby Keith included in Medal of Honor Museum grand opening

Country music recording artist Toby Keith
By Woody

The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas officially opened its doors on Tuesday (March 25) and found a special way to honor Toby Keith in its grand opening ceremony.

“There was a drone & fireworks show that featured all the living presidents, as well as our military’s orchestras and choirs performing ‘American Soldier’ with an amazing vocal from Toby recorded a few years ago that gave everyone chills. It was a touching tribute to those who went about and beyond the call of duty.” A video shared from Toby’s Instagram account was captioned.

