Have you heard about the TikTok “good night” prank? Dudes are calling their buddies to wish them sweet dreams. Thomas Rhett tries it on Jordan Davis, but doesn’t quite pull it off!
VIDEO: Thomas Rhett’s “good night” prank fail
0
See your favorite artists perform live & up close!
Check out our podcasts!
Get the new K92.3 app!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!
View this year’s ACM Award winners
Check out all the winners at the 60th annual ACM Awards and see if your favorite artist won this year.