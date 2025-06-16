VIDEO: Thomas Rhett’s “good night” prank fail

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Have you heard about the TikTok “good night” prank? Dudes are calling their buddies to wish them sweet dreams. Thomas Rhett tries it on Jordan Davis, but doesn’t quite pull it off!