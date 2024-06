2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

If you’re not familiar with Shaboozey yet, you will be! “A Bar Song” (Tipsy) is one of the hottest songs of the Summer and he got to perform it for thousands of fans recently in Nashville. But after sharing how he went from sleeping on the floor, to hearing his song on the radio, to playing CMA Fest, Shaboozey got a little emotional with his fans while on stage.

Thanks to Up2Date Country for capturing and sharing that video!