VIDEO: Scotty McCreery “here’s where I go after a show!”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Scotty McCreery performs onstage for the 2023 Country Kick-Off Concert at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall on June 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Scotty McCreery is currently on tour but shared his favorite onstage moment with 2 year old son Avery. Get ready---Scotty and Hootie and the Blowfish are releasing “Bottle Rockets” Thursday!