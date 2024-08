FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Host Ryan Seacrest (L) and recording artist Carrie Underwood speak onstage during FOX's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian)

Rumor has it Carrie Underwood may be returning to her American Idol roots as a judge! TMZ and Deadline are both reporting the most successful Idol winner may be sitting next to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie next season. Carrie won the show in 2004 and just recently announced she’s extending her Las Vegas residency! Stay tuned!!