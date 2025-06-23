@roman.hawkins @Ella Langley x @Riley Green ♬ you look like you love me - Ella Langley & Riley Green
VIDEO: The “return of Riley’s ‘stache”--on Ella!
Riley Green and Ella Langley have been on tour for awhile now. At a stop in Franklin, Tennessee last week, Riley’s much talked about mustache made a big return--on Ella! She had difficulty keeping it on, and eventually slapped it on his shirt for safe keeping!
