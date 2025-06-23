VIDEO: The “return of Riley’s ‘stache”--on Ella!

Riley Green and Ella Langley have been on tour for awhile now. At a stop in Franklin, Tennessee last week, Riley’s much talked about mustache made a big return--on Ella! She had difficulty keeping it on, and eventually slapped it on his shirt for safe keeping!

Toby Keith: American Icon NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music)
By Nancy Wilson
