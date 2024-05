2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs with Morgan Wallen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” is one of the most popular songs in the world right now, but that isn’t stopping him from teasing new music. Yesterday (May 23), Post shared a clip of a new beer-drinking song with Blake Shelton!