2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Carly Pearce attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

VIDEO: Carly Pearce recently reminded Billboard Magazine she’s got an extra hidden talent. “I have the most intensely double-jointed arms you’ve ever seen. I can bend them into the wildest shapes you can imagine.” See for yourself! Carly’s new album “Hummingbird” is out Friday!