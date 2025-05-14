VIDEO: Morgan Wallen surprises fans at Nashville bar during ERNEST’s DeVille Records launch party

ERNEST was celebrating the launch of his new DeVille Records on Monday night (May 12) at Losers in Nashville when Morgan Wallen surprised everyone and showed up to support his buddy.
Morgan and ERNEST performed “Flower Shops” together.
