VIDEO: Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at Darius Rucker’s benefit show

Darius Rucker was hosting his annual “Darius and Friends” benefit show on Monday night (June 2) at the Ryman Auditorium when Morgan Wallen surprised everyone in attendance.
Morgan performed two of his songs - “20 Cigarettes” and “More Than My Hometown.”
