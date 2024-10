2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Morgan Wallen continued his pre-show ritual of walking to the stage with the biggest celebrites in the city he is playing in over the weekend in Tampa, Florida. This time, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield joined Morgan!