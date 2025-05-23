VIDEO: Morgan Wallen hangs out with Tom Brady, beats him in a round of golf

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Tom Brady may be the G.O.A.T. on the football field, but Morgan Wallen had his number on the golf course.

Brady admits that he “got his a** kicked” after challenging Morgan to a golf match at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee.