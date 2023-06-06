VIDEO: Miranda Lambert pays tribute to Morgan Wallen by performing “Thought You Should Know”

Morgan Wallen was set to headline the 2023 Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida this year, but because of being placed on vocal rest he was not able to. Miranda Lambert filled in as headliner of the festival and the crowd sang along to every word when she paid tribute to Morgan with a performance of his hit “Thought You Should Know.”
@halle.laforte Miranda Lambert GCJ 2023#gulfcoastjam #gulfcoastjam2023 #mirandalambert ♬ original sound - Halle.LaForte
Miranda co-wrote “Thought You Should Know” with Morgan and Nicolle Galyon.