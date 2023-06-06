VIDEO: Miranda Lambert pays tribute to Morgan Wallen by performing “Thought You Should Know”

ABC

By Woody

Morgan Wallen was set to headline the 2023 Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida this year, but because of being placed on vocal rest he was not able to. Miranda Lambert filled in as headliner of the festival and the crowd sang along to every word when she paid tribute to Morgan with a performance of his hit “Thought You Should Know.”

@halle.laforte Miranda Lambert GCJ 2023#gulfcoastjam #gulfcoastjam2023 #mirandalambert ♬ original sound - Halle.LaForte

Miranda co-wrote “Thought You Should Know” with Morgan and Nicolle Galyon.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!