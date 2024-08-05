VIDEO: Luke Combs makes last place finishers of his fantasy football league sing on stage with him

NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Luke Combs performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Woody

Luke Combs was performing Saturday (August 3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati when he stopped the show to shame a couple of his best friends. Luke brought his friends on stage to perform “Walking In Memphis” by Marc Cohn as punishment for finishing last place in his fantasy football league last year.

@hesch2fiedler Two of Luke's best friends from high school sing with him on stage because they were the losers in their fantasy football league!!! @Luke Combs #fantasyfootballlosers #fantasyfootball #lukecombscincinnati #lukecombscincinnatinight2 #lukecombs #thecincyhat #bluesuedeshoes #walkinginmemphis #lukecombsfantasyfootball #paycorstadium #BestFriends #lukeandhisfriends @The Cincy Hat ♬ original sound - Marti Fiedler
