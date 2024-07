Luke Combs FILE: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Luke Combs was performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday (July 19) when Glen Powell and his Twisters costars, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, joined him on stage to shotgun beers.