VIDEO: Lainey Wilson gives high praise to Ella Langley for her 8 ACM Award nominations

59th Academy of Country Music Awards Lainey Wilson, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year award for "Save Me,” poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)
By Woody

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, praised her friend Ella Langley for her 8 ACM Award nominations during a recent press conference.

