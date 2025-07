FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

During Lainey Wilson’s recent show in Wisconsin, she invited Drew Baldridge out to sing Jelly Roll’s part in their hit “Save Me.”

During the performance, Lainey turned to Drew and said, “You look a lot like Jelly Roll. We just need to draw you a little teardrop right here.” She then got a permanent marker and began drawing Jelly’s tattoos on Drew’s face!