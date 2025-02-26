In the most recent episode of The Voice, contestant Robert Hunter got both Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini to spin their chairs after his performance of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.” After Robert brought his wife and daughter on to the stage, there was no question which coach he was picking.
VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini has the cutest interaction with daughter of ‘The Voice’ contestant
0
See your favorite artists perform live & up close!
Check out our podcasts!
Get the new K92.3 app!
You can take K92.3 with you, anywhere you go!