VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini has the cutest interaction with daughter of ‘The Voice’ contestant

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Woody

In the most recent episode of The Voice, contestant Robert Hunter got both Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini to spin their chairs after his performance of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.” After Robert brought his wife and daughter on to the stage, there was no question which coach he was picking.

