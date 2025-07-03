VIDEO: Keith Urban goes viral for heartfelt moment with fan

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Woody

Keith Urban was performing in Akron, Ohio over the weekend when he noticed a fan in the crowd holding a sing that read, "I can’t see you but I can hear you."

Keith went into the crowd and made the night one she would never forget.

@carly.bruno Thank you @Keith Urban for seeing my sister in a world where so many don’t. One of the best nights of our entire lives, we will never ever forget. 🤍 #keithurban #autismawareness #autismacceptance #fyp #foryou #countrymusic ♬ These Are The Days - Keith Urban

Keith commented “We ALL need each other…..and I mean every one of us," on the TikTok video. The fan’s name is Cassie and her sister posted a follow up video of her reaction.

@carly.bruno Replying to @Keith Urban She won’t stop talking about the “Keith Urban party”🥹 Best night ever💓💓💓 #keithurban #autismawareness #fyp ♬ original sound - carly
