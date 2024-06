2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis will appear on an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads next week and he will be performing “Buy Dirt” with NEEDTOBREATHE. It won’t air until June 13th at 8pm, but we got a sneak-peek of the performance!