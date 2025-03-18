VIDEO: Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee and “Gabe the Babe” are going to prom!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo are seen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s daughter Bailee Ann is heading to prom. Bunnie captured the “promposal” from “Gabe the Babe.” Bailee initially teased, “Can I say no?” but then accepted. Gabe had scattered rose petals over the floor, and was all dressed up when he gave Bailee a bouquet of roses holding a sign, “Bailee, Make This Prom a Tale as Old as Time?” with Beauty and the Beast music in the background! Sigh.....







