VIDEO: Jelly Roll offers bail money to roof climbing fan at his Ohio show

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '23 Jelly Roll at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

By Woody

A man took his Jelly Roll fandom to new heights at Jelly’s show in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Jelly was set to perform at Blossom Music Center when a man was recorded climbing and running to the top of the pavilion roof.

@bridgettehall_ he let his intrusive thoughts win😂 but frrl did you get arrested? #jellyroll #blossommusiccenter #cuyahogacounty #cuyahogafalls #ohio #cuyahogafallsohio #concert #intrustivethoughts ♬ original sound - bridgette hall

Jelly Roll got word of the video and offered assistance in the comments saying, “If he did - I want to bond him out lol,” in reference to the caption asking if the man got arrested.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!