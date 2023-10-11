VIDEO: Jelly Roll offers bail money to roof climbing fan at his Ohio show

A man took his Jelly Roll fandom to new heights at Jelly’s show in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Jelly was set to perform at Blossom Music Center when a man was recorded climbing and running to the top of the pavilion roof.
@bridgettehall_ he let his intrusive thoughts win😂 but frrl did you get arrested? #jellyroll #blossommusiccenter #cuyahogacounty #cuyahogafalls #ohio #cuyahogafallsohio #concert #intrustivethoughts ♬ original sound - bridgette hall
Jelly Roll got word of the video and offered assistance in the comments saying, “If he did - I want to bond him out lol,” in reference to the caption asking if the man got arrested.