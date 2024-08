CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

On August 8th, Jelly Roll helped break ground on Nashville’s new Youth Campus for Empowerment.

“I celebrated my 14th, 15th, and 16th birthdays there,” Jelly Roll said at the ceremony. “The only reason I wasn’t there at 17 was because I was charged as an adult.”

“Get rid of stuff that makes you feel like a caged animal,” he continued. “Make these kids feel loved and give them a chance in life. A lot of these kids are victims of their circumstances. This is a really great chance to change things.”