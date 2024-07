CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After walking the Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet with his kids Bailee and Noah, Jelly Roll was to present the Favorite Actor award. Before he could read the names, he was covered in the traditional green goo!

As you can see from his reaction, he didn’t mind too much!!