NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO recently came to her husband’s defense after a viral video showed him “digging for gold” and perhaps “taking a taste.” “Let the man eat his damn booger” she says! Is he or isn’t he and who cares?