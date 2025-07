FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason and Brittany Aldean’s 7 year old son Memphis spent Monday night in the ER with fractured collarbone. Brittany posted, “It was a long night in the ER, but Memphis is ok. He fractured his collarbone and will be in a sling for a couple weeks. Just rest and extra lovin, he’ll be healed before we know it.”