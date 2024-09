Jake Owen Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 10, 2023 Jake Owen hit the stage Friday night, February 10th, and wowed the crowd with an amazing show! Setting the bar really high for the rest of the San Antonio Rodeo! (Johnnie Walker)

Jake Owen continues his sobriety journey. Monday, he officially reached three years sober. On his post, he encouraged those considering giving up alcohol, saying he would support them all the way.