VIDEO: It’s good to be Bailey Zimmerman

It’s a big day for Bailey Zimmerman! He kicks off his “New to Country” tour tonight in Indianapolis with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, released a new single “Comin’ in Cold” at midnight and announced the release date for his new album " Different Night, Same Rodeo" in August!!! All this after a surprise appearance at a Nashville Raising Cane’s!
Check out Bailey at Raising Cane’s
@musicmayhemmagazine.com @Bailey Zimmerman popped up at @Raising Cane's on Broadway in Nashville and performed two songs for fans ahead of #CMAFest! #BaileyZimmerman #countrymusic #country #religiously #bz #baileyzimmermanmusic #baileyzimmermanconcert #baileyzimmermanlive #livemusic #raisingcanes #nashville #nashvilletn #countryboy ♬ original sound - Music Mayhem