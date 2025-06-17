Dierks Bentley’s parody band “Hot Country Knights” hit the stage at Country Fest in Ohio over the weekend with a new member. “Douglas Douglason’s” “son” “Billy Bottoms”, better known as Zach Top! The band tore it up to John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold!”
VIDEO: Hot Country Knights return with new member
