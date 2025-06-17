VIDEO: Hot Country Knights return with new member

Hot Country Knights
By Nancy Wilson

Dierks Bentley’s parody band “Hot Country Knights” hit the stage at Country Fest in Ohio over the weekend with a new member. “Douglas Douglason’s” “son” “Billy Bottoms”, better known as Zach Top! The band tore it up to John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold!”

