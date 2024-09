Through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert knows the feeling of a good “Target Run!” She recently took a trip to the store, “Getting a bunch of sh-- I don’t need.” Her faves? Icees and popcorn--and of course, her new limited edition album, “Postcards from Texas.” We love you girl!