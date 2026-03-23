VIDEO: Florida Georgia Line reunite onstage for the first time in four years

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line took the stage to perform together for the first time in four years at an event honoring Jason Aldean during Country Radio Seminar.

The duo performed “You Make It Easy,” a song they wrote for Aldean back in 2018.

“Man it feels good to be here tonight. It feels good to be here with my brother to celebrate our other brother,” Tyler said before their performance.