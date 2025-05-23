VIDEO: ERNEST the “wedding singer” for Jamey Johnson

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ERNEST performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Nancy Wilson

“I’ve played some nerve racking moments,” ERNEST wrote on Instagram. “But singing the first dance song for @jameyjohnsonofficial takes the (wedding) cake.” ERNEST performed Chris LeDoux’s “Look At You Girl” for Johnson and his new bride, Brittney Eakins.

