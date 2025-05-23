“I’ve played some nerve racking moments,” ERNEST wrote on Instagram. “But singing the first dance song for @jameyjohnsonofficial takes the (wedding) cake.” ERNEST performed Chris LeDoux’s “Look At You Girl” for Johnson and his new bride, Brittney Eakins.
VIDEO: ERNEST the “wedding singer” for Jamey Johnson
0
