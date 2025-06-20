VIDEO: “Dölly Crüe!” Dolly Parton collabs with Mötley Crüe on “Home Sweet Home”

Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott
By Nancy Wilson

Country Queen Dolly Parton has lent her legendary vocals for a reimaging of the Mötley Crüe 1985 power ballad “Home Sweet Home.” That song will be the last track on Mötley Crüe‘s upcoming compilation album, “From The Beginning,” out September 12.

