Country Queen Dolly Parton has lent her legendary vocals for a reimaging of the Mötley Crüe 1985 power ballad “Home Sweet Home.” That song will be the last track on Mötley Crüe‘s upcoming compilation album, “From The Beginning,” out September 12.
VIDEO: “Dölly Crüe!” Dolly Parton collabs with Mötley Crüe on “Home Sweet Home”
