ATLive 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

An Australian couple went viral after they were caught napping at a Chris Stapleton concert down under. Their friends added insult to injury while they slept, making it look as though they were passed out!