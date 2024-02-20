VIDEO: Cody Johnson stops show to help fan who needed medical attention

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Cody Johnson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson will always put his fans first. During a show on his Leather Tour, he spotted a fan in the crowd that needed medical attention and he made sure she got it!

“This is not a Travis Scott concert. We will stop to help people out,” Cody said. “This is about you. This isn’t about me. So we’re going to stop to take care of this young lady.”

Travis Scott was performing during the Astroworld Festival in 2021 when fans rushed the stage leading to hundreds of injuries and at least 10 deaths.