VIDEO: Chris Stapleton “will graciously decline” doing a shoey in Australia

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Chris Stapleton is seen performing on the NBC "Today" Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
By Nancy Wilson

Chris Stapleton is making the rounds down under on tour in Australia. But unlike Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen before him, the singer plans to “graciously decline” the Australian tradition of a “shoey”--drinking beer out of a boot. “I mean, is there some kind of penalty if I don’t do it?” he jokes. “Are they going to throw things at me?” Check out Lainey cowboy boot chugging “holler and swaller, y’all!”


