VIDEO: Chris Janson has fan removed from festival after flipping off his nine-year-old son

Chris Janson was in Minnesota performing at the Kick’n Up Kountry Festival over the weekend. Janson brought his nine-year-old son on stage to sing with him when he saw someone in the crowd flipping his son the bird. Chris stopped the show and immediately had the fan thrown out of the entire festival.
WARNING: NSFW language is used in this video
@ashleybstudios When somebody gives Chris Janson’s 9 y/o son the finger, the show gets stopped and you get a lifetime ban from Kickin Up! #youreout #countrymusic #goodvibesonly #chrisjanson #proudfan #kickin #disrespectful #musicfestival #minnesotacheck #minnesota #fyp ♬ original sound - ꧁🖤AshleyB.🖤꧂