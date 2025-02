VIDEO: Bunnie XO goes full mom mode as Jelly Roll’s daughter has her first date

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo are seen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bunnie Xo documented everything before Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee, went on her first date. Let’s just say there were some mixed emotions for Bunnie as she went into full mom mode!