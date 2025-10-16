VIDEO: Alan Jackson’s “Last Call” Concert SOLD OUT

“I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one,” Alan Jackson said after all 55,000 tickets to his “Last Call” sold out yesterday, almost as soon as they went on sale! The singer’s retiring from the road with a star studded show next June at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Joining Alan are Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack and more to be announced.