VIDEO: Alan Jackson announces he is retiring from touring, reveals one final show

Alan Jackson wrapped up his Last Call: One More For the Road Tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Saturday (May 17) night with a big announcement.
“Y’all gonna make me tear up out here. But I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that’s in Nashville, Tenn. Music City.”
