'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she will be "extra involved" in VP Harris' presidential run

In a case of life imitating art, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus tells the Times of London that she plans to be "extra involved" in the presidential run of real-life Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run.

In the hit HBO show, Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer plays a senator-turned-vice president who has to take over as POTUS when her running mate steps down.

In real life, of course, President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 race, leaving his own veep, Harris, in the driver's seat for the 2024 Democrat nomination.

Since Biden announced he was stepping away, viewership for Veep, which ended its run in 2019, has reportedly shot up more than 300%. Louis-Dreyfus tells The Times that left her gobsmacked.

That said, the apparent cooperation between the TV veep and the real one is a little odd: Selina Meyer was well-educated and had the right political bona fides, but she was painted as over-ambitious, self-centered and impulsive, and arguably much of the humor of the show came from her decisions blowing up in her face.

Louis-Dreyfus tells the paper, "Let me just say this. If Selina had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call."

The Seinfeld alumna also revealed Harris told her in 2022 she's a "big fan" of Veep. When asked if she would appear at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Louis-Dreyfus replied "probably, yes."

