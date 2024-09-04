University of Florida offering a course on Jimmy Buffet

Jimmy Buffet through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

I’m a proud UCF grad, but classes like this weren’t offered when I was there! Granted, it’s UF, but how cool is it that they’re honoring the late, great Jimmy Buffet!

According to the UF website, the one-credit course is called ‘Son of a Son of a Sailor’ and it will study the Jimmy Buffet’s music catalog, his philanthropy, and his environmental activism.

But wait, there’s more! There’s also a planned field trip to go surfing in St. Augustine. The instructor, Dr. Melissa L. Johnson, said she wants students to “Gain a larger appreciation” of Buffett’s work beyond his most familiar songs.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

