Universal Pictures teases untitled 2026 "event film" from Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg will once again team up with Universal Pictures for an as-yet-untitled project that the studio just teased only as an "event" picture slated for May 15, 2026.

According to Deadline, the project will have the Oscar-winning director partnering up again with his frequent collaborator David Koepp, the guy behind the keyboard for 1993's Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel; 2005's War of the Worlds; and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The trade points out the pair's previous collaborations have netted north of $3 billion at the box office.

Incidentally, Uni's new 2026 slate shows Spielberg's mysterious project sandwiched between a sequel to the global blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, slated for April 3, 2026, and another secret project.

The untitled entry from The Daniels — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar winners behind Everything Everywhere All at Once — is scheduled to debut June 12, 2026.

