The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every pop tour happening in 2026

This is our official list of all the pop tours happening in 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- Twenty One Pilots - The US leg of their tour ends February 21st
US Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Ariana Grande - Starts June 6th and ends September 1st
- Lady GaGa - Starts February 14th and ends April 10th
- Olivia Rodrigo - Starts March 2026
- Demi Lovato - Starts April 8th and ends May 25th
- Cardi B - Starts February 11th and ends April 17th
- Post Malone - starts April 10th with Tortuga and ends June 27th
- Ed Sheeran - Starts June 13th in Arizona and ends November 7th in Florida
- Lewis Capaldi - starts April 15th and ends August 22nd
- Sabrina Carpenter - Playing Coachella on April 10th
- Justin Bieber - Also playing Coachella on April 10th
- Pitbull - Playing Stagecoach on April 24t
- BTS - their 2026 tour will be officially announced on January 14th
- Florence and the Machine - starts April 18th and ends May 20th
- Machine Gun Kelly - starts May 15th and ends July 1st
Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.