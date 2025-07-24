UCF Football Reveals Game Day Themes

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

We are officially at the 30 day countdown until College Football is BACK! To say we are excited is an understatement...UCF revealed this years game day themes and we kick off the season with the First Frost Thursday, August 28th against Jacksonville State in the Bounce House!

GAME DAY THEMES:

  • August 28th Jacksonville State - First Frost 2
  • September 6th North Carolina A&T- UCF Salutes & Family Weekend
  • September 20th North Carolina Big 12 vs. ACC
  • October 4th Kansas - Big 12 Opener
  • October 18th West Virginia - Homecoming
  • November 7th Houston - Mission IX Space Game
  • November 22nd Oklahoma State - Senior Knight

Here’s the full schedule:

GO KNIGHTS, CHARGE ON!

