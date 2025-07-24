UCF Football Reveals Game Day Themes

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: RJ Harvey #7 of the UCF Knights reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at FBC Mortgage Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

We are officially at the 30 day countdown until College Football is BACK! To say we are excited is an understatement...UCF revealed this years game day themes and we kick off the season with the First Frost Thursday, August 28th against Jacksonville State in the Bounce House!

GAME DAY THEMES:

August 28th Jacksonville State - First Frost 2

September 6th North Carolina A&T- UCF Salutes & Family Weekend

September 20th North Carolina Big 12 vs. ACC

October 4th Kansas - Big 12 Opener

October 18th West Virginia - Homecoming

November 7th Houston - Mission IX Space Game

November 22nd Oklahoma State - Senior Knight

Here’s the full schedule:

GO KNIGHTS, CHARGE ON!