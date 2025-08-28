UCF Football: Everything You Need To Know About Game Day

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: RJ Harvey #7 of the UCF Knights reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at FBC Mortgage Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s OFFICIAL!!! Our UCF Knights kick off the football season tonight against Jacksonville State at 7PM!

If you are headed to the game here’s everything you need to know:

Tailgate Lots OPEN: 2:00PM (Gold Zone Village) 3:30PM (All Lots)

Bounce House IOA Plaza: 3:00PM

Alumni Tailgate (Fairwinds Alumni Hall): 4:00PM **FREE ADMISSION

Knight Walk IOA Plaza: 5:00PM

Gates Open: 5:00PM (Roth Tower) 5:30PM (All Gates)

March To Victory: 5:30PM

DJ Chey The Goddness: 5:30PM

First Bounce Pregame: 6:30PM

Kickoff: 7:00PM

Wear your white tonight as we celebrate Coach Frost being BACK - it’s the First Frost!