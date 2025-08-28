UCF Football: Everything You Need To Know About Game Day

It’s OFFICIAL!!! Our UCF Knights kick off the football season tonight against Jacksonville State at 7PM!
If you are headed to the game here’s everything you need to know:
Tailgate Lots OPEN: 2:00PM (Gold Zone Village) 3:30PM (All Lots)
Bounce House IOA Plaza: 3:00PM
Alumni Tailgate (Fairwinds Alumni Hall): 4:00PM **FREE ADMISSION
Knight Walk IOA Plaza: 5:00PM
Gates Open: 5:00PM (Roth Tower) 5:30PM (All Gates)
March To Victory: 5:30PM
DJ Chey The Goddness: 5:30PM
First Bounce Pregame: 6:30PM
Kickoff: 7:00PM
Wear your white tonight as we celebrate Coach Frost being BACK - it’s the First Frost!
Your First Frost 2 Gameday Timeline 🥶— UCF Knights 🌴 (@UCFKnights) August 26, 2025
'25 Gameday Guide: https://t.co/n6p9ooVdqX pic.twitter.com/Pr8DLHQJq7