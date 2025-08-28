UCF Football: Everything You Need To Know About Game Day

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

It’s OFFICIAL!!! Our UCF Knights kick off the football season tonight against Jacksonville State at 7PM!

If you are headed to the game here’s everything you need to know:

Tailgate Lots OPEN: 2:00PM (Gold Zone Village) 3:30PM (All Lots)

Bounce House IOA Plaza: 3:00PM

Alumni Tailgate (Fairwinds Alumni Hall): 4:00PM **FREE ADMISSION

Knight Walk IOA Plaza: 5:00PM

Gates Open: 5:00PM (Roth Tower) 5:30PM (All Gates)

March To Victory: 5:30PM

DJ Chey The Goddness: 5:30PM

First Bounce Pregame: 6:30PM

Kickoff: 7:00PM

Wear your white tonight as we celebrate Coach Frost being BACK - it’s the First Frost!

