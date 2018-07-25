Tyler Hubbard Talks About The Miracle Of A Baby

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Having a child when you are as successful and busy as Tyler Hubbard is as one half of Florida Georgia Line, having a kid must really feel like a game changer. You go from staying up until 2am writing songs and having some drinks to bottle feeding your child and changing diapers. But it sounds like Tyler Hubbard wouldn’t change it for the world. He says “I would definitely say it’s a cool spiritual journey to see a human be born and the fact that, you know, you and God created that thing and somehow… just the whole concept of it just really cool, and I feel like Hayley and I have grown even closer just getting’ to watch each other become parents.”