Tyler Farr Gets Injured After Security Guard Tackled Him To The Ground

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Better safe than sorry right! At least the security guard was doing his job, but ouch! Tyler Farr was tackled l, pretty hard, to the ground by a security guard that though he was a fan going into a restricted area . . . so he took him down. It was at his show in Minnesota.

Tyler thought to do something a little different this show and had jumped into the crowd to mix it up with the fans. Well it was very obvious that the security guy didn’t recognize him… why he didn’t just ask to see his credentials, we’ll never know. LOL

Tyler told Taste of Country, quote, “He was about 6′ 5″, and about 350 pounds. I think. I didn’t know what was going on. I was mad as hell, but yeah, he took me out.”

The crew had to convince the guard that he pounced on the wrong guy before he’d let him up.

Tyler didn’t get away clean, though. Quote, “A sprained ankle and a big thump on the head later, and a little visit to the ER, and we’re good to go.”