Tyler Farr Coming To The Barn In Sanford To Launch Southernality

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

August is a HUGE month here in Orlando! Especially the end of the month because Southernality is being launched and who doesn’t like to try new alcohol?! Come to the Southernality Launch Party Featuring the one and only Tyler Farr on August 31st. Ticket info below. We will be out there broadcasting live from 2-7 with AJ.

Here are all the details!!!

Doors open at 7, Tailgate

Pre-party and LIVE BROADCAST from 2-7 hosted by AJ

Catered by Sanford Hooters!

www.southernality.com

Ticket info:

VIP $150 , GA $30 **** VIP tickets (*** almost sold out!) include admission, a signed and numbered bottle of Southernality’s Maple Bacon Moonshine, meet and greet with Tyler Farr, Tractor Supply basket giveaway and food catered by Texas Roadhouse Sanford to include Pulled Pork Sliders on fresh baked bread & Bacon Green Beans! Some of our other sponsors include… Trucks Gone Wild, Sky Powersports Sanford, Tractor Supply, Demand Collision & BuckedUp Apparel!

Tickets: CLICK HERE

Facebook event: Southernality Launch Party featuring Tyler Farr!