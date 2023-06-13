Treat Williams, 'Everwood' and 'Prince of the City' star dies at 71

Treat Williams, the veteran actor best known for his roles in the WB series Everwood and the films Prince of the City and Hair, died Monday, June 12 in a motorcycle accident, his agent, Barry McPherson confirmed to ABC News. He was 71.

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident, As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," his family wrote in a statement on Monday.

Williams first gained prominence with his starring role in Miloš Forman's 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair, following that up with a role in Sidney Lumet's Prince of the City two years later.

His other notable films included The Phantom, The Eagle Has Landed, 1941, Once Upon a Time in America, Dead Heat, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead and Deep Rising.

More recently, Williams landed a starring role in the 2002-2006 WB TV series Everwood, playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado. He also had recurring roles on White Collar, Chicago Fire, We Own This City and Blue Bloods.

His most recent appearances came as a main cast member of Chesapeake Stories, which concluded a six-season run on the Hallmark Channel last October; and the Blue Bloods episode "Irish Exits," which aired in May.

Following the announcement, friends and co-stars honored the late actor:

David Simon: "After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man."

Justine Bateman: "Working with Treat Williams in Mamet's "Speed the Plow" at Williamstown in '91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you."

James Woods: "Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone."

David Alan Grier: "Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I've ever met! My prayers go out to Treat's family…what a loss. So, so so sad."

Wendell Pierce: "Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP."

